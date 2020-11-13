Matt Nagy giving up Bears’ offensive playcalling duties

In a concession to the team’s offensive struggles, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy won’t be calling plays going forward.

Nagy confirmed Friday that he is giving up playcalling duties starting Monday against the Minnesota Vikings. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor will take over instead.

“It allows me to really look at all three phases from the head-coaching position and focus on that,” Nagy said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “I’m excited to let Bill take this over and he has experience in this role. I think he’s gonna do a great job.”

The Bears have lost three straight games, and they’ve only scored 30 points or more once all season. Part of that is down to injuries, while some of it is simply that the team’s quarterback situation just isn’t where it needs to be.

Interestingly, Nick Foles recently had to clarify some playcalling issues with Nagy. Perhaps Lazor, a longtime NFL assistant, will work better with him.