Matthew Stafford appeared to suffer injury against Eagles

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford appeared to suffer an injury early in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Stafford took a couple of hits on L.A.’s first offensive drive at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The shots may have taken a toll on him. Sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung reported during the NBC broadcast that Stafford was seen “grimacing” and taking “deep, slow breaths” on the sideline.

Hartung added that the Rams’ training staff gave Stafford a heating pad to apply to his rib area.

It is unclear if Stafford was dealing with a rib injury entering the game, but it looked like he was in pain following a scramble play early in the first quarter. Stafford took a shot to the midsection and was stopped just short of a first down. He appeared to be grimacing immediately afterward.

The biggest play of this #LARvsPHI game could be that Matthew Stafford scramble for 2 reasons: 1) That Stafford first down scramble leading to the TD 2) Quinyon Mitchell getting injured on that tackle on Stafford Those unlucky/lucky things in a tight game

🎥 @TWDTV1 pic.twitter.com/9cv7qmGxm9 — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) January 19, 2025

Stafford is known for playing through injuries, so it is certainly possible he was banged up before Sunday’s game even began. Either way, the latest ailment will be something to monitor.