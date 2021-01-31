Matthew Stafford traded to Rams for Jared Goff, multiple draft picks

The Los Angeles Rams just got a major upgrade at quarterback.

The Rams traded for Matthew Stafford on Saturday. They are paying a price though. In return for Stafford, the Rams are sending the Detroit Lions Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick.

Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero shared details on what years the picks will be:

The full blockbuster trade involving two former No. 1 overall draft picks …#Lions get: QB Jared Goff

3rd-round pick in 2021

1st-round pick in 2022

1st-round pick in 2023#Rams get: QB Matthew Stafford — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 31, 2021

The real big haul for the Lions are the two first-round picks, which they need to turn into something good. Goff had his moments under Sean McVay but has proven to be mediocre, and probably will see a big drop in play without the support of the offensive-minded coach.

The Lions’ front office is now headed by former Rams members who believe in Goff though, which helps explain the trade.

The #Lions land Jared Goff, who new GM Brad Holmes scouted and knows well. The #Rams land Matthew Stafford, who is their new starter. A massive deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2021

Stafford turns 33 in February and has two years left on his contract. He’ll probably throw for 5,000 yards and over 35 touchdowns under McVay, which would be his first time reaching those marks since 2011.

Photo: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0