 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 30, 2021

Matthew Stafford traded to Rams for Jared Goff, multiple draft picks

January 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams just got a major upgrade at quarterback.

The Rams traded for Matthew Stafford on Saturday. They are paying a price though. In return for Stafford, the Rams are sending the Detroit Lions Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero shared details on what years the picks will be:

The real big haul for the Lions are the two first-round picks, which they need to turn into something good. Goff had his moments under Sean McVay but has proven to be mediocre, and probably will see a big drop in play without the support of the offensive-minded coach.

The Lions’ front office is now headed by former Rams members who believe in Goff though, which helps explain the trade.

Stafford turns 33 in February and has two years left on his contract. He’ll probably throw for 5,000 yards and over 35 touchdowns under McVay, which would be his first time reaching those marks since 2011.

Photo: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus