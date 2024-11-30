Maxx Crosby responds to Jon Gruden

The Las Vegas Raiders lost a close one to the Kansas City Chiefs, 19-17, on Friday but it was through no fault of edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

The 27-year-old Crosby recorded four tackles (two for a loss), four QB hits, and one sack despite being double- and tripled-teamed for nearly four full quarters. He also took 100 percent of the team’s 71 defensive snaps, drawing hearty praise for his former head coach, Jon Gruden.

“What other pass rushers play 100% of the plays in a game? Maxx Crosby’s all out effort and production and stamina is incredible. I hope every young pass rusher pays close attention to it!” Gruden posted on X after the game.

Crosby caught wind of Gruden’s post and replied just a few short hours later.

Love You Coach. More Is Required. 🦅💎 https://t.co/Opu5U6GaN3 — Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) November 30, 2024

It’s difficult to give more than 100 percent but that’s the type of attitude that makes Crosby the elite player he is today. It’s also what endears him to his former coach and current teammates.

In 11 games this season, Crosby has recorded 43 tackles (16 for a loss), four passes defensed, 12.5 stuffs, 19 QB hits, and 7.5 sacks.

Unfortunately for Crosby, it hasn’t yielded the team any additional success as they fell to 2-10 on Friday, tying the New York Giants for the worst record in football.