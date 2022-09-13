 Skip to main content
Melvin Gordon has message for Pete Carroll, Seahawks

September 13, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Melvin Gordon on the field

Feb 16, 2020; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (left) and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Burley attend the XFL game between the LA Wildcats and the Dallas Renegades Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a big upset in their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday night, and Melvin Gordon does not seem pleased with the way they carried themselves after the win.

Gordon apparently felt that Pete Carroll and others on the Seattle sideline were a bit too enthusiastic when they stole a 17-16 victory from the Broncos. The veteran running back said he took note of Carroll “doing his little celebrating” and hopes Denver meets the Seahawks again down the road.

It is hard to blame Carroll and company for being excited. For starters, they were nearly a touchdown underdog against the Russell Wilson-led Broncos. They held their former quarterback in check thanks in large part to their famous 12th man advantage at Lumen Field.

The ending of the game was also quite dramatic. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett made the puzzling decision to attempt a 64-yard field goal with less than 20 seconds left. That proved to be the wrong call. Carroll seemed just as surprised by it as anyone else.

We highly doubt the Broncos and Seahawks will be the two teams representing the AFC and NFC conferences in the Super Bowl, but it is far too early to say. Should that happen, Gordon and his teammates will be out for revenge.

