Micah Parsons has strong response to Lawrence Taylor comparisons

Micah Parsons has been the standout defensive rookie in the NFL this season, and some high praise has come his way as a result. The good news for the Dallas Cowboys is he is not letting it go to his head.

Parsons has received some comparisons to legendary pass rusher Lawrence Taylor, including from fellow Penn State alum Saquon Barkley. That is high praise, but the Cowboys rookie is doing an admirable job of shaking it off.

Micah Parsons on Lawrence Taylor comparisons: "I still have a long way to go. He had a 142 (sacks). I have 130 more sacks to go before we can start saying that was L.T. So let's just chill and keep enjoying the work I got to keep putting in to get there." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 15, 2021

Parsons deserves plenty of plaudits. He has 12 sacks as a rookie and has rather seamlessly shifted between the linebacker and lineman positions as needed. He has the potential to be great, but it has to happen at a high level for an extended period of time.

Parsons will be helped by the fact that plenty around him are invested in his success. After all, Jerry Jones essentially yanked a guy’s jersey number so the rookie could have it.

Photo: Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports