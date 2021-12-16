 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, December 15, 2021

Micah Parsons has strong response to Lawrence Taylor comparisons

December 15, 2021
by Grey Papke

Micah Parsons on the field

Micah Parsons has been the standout defensive rookie in the NFL this season, and some high praise has come his way as a result. The good news for the Dallas Cowboys is he is not letting it go to his head.

Parsons has received some comparisons to legendary pass rusher Lawrence Taylor, including from fellow Penn State alum Saquon Barkley. That is high praise, but the Cowboys rookie is doing an admirable job of shaking it off.

Parsons deserves plenty of plaudits. He has 12 sacks as a rookie and has rather seamlessly shifted between the linebacker and lineman positions as needed. He has the potential to be great, but it has to happen at a high level for an extended period of time.

Parsons will be helped by the fact that plenty around him are invested in his success. After all, Jerry Jones essentially yanked a guy’s jersey number so the rookie could have it.

Photo: Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus