Michael Strahan closed famous gap teeth? Seems like April Fools’ joke

Michael Strahan drew tremendous attention this week after sharing a video on social media that appeared to show him finally fixing his famous tooth gap. But there is great reason to be skeptical.

On Tuesday, Strahan shared a video on Twitter and Instagram that appeared to show the gap was gone. His Twitter post said “I did it” and included the hashtag saying “goodbye” to his gap.

In his Instagram post, Strahan tagged the company that supposedly did his dental work.

The tag of a company he is working with, plus the timing being so close to April 1, makes me think this could be an advertisement disguised as an April Fools’ joke.

Keep in mind two things: Strahan has said that he would never get rid of his signature look. Two, we have seen this type of scheme in the past.

Now if Strahan’s gap is still gone months and years from now, I will be the first to say I was wrong. Until then, I’m calling it a joke.