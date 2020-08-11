Mike Daniels gets $2.7 million from Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have added another strong defender to their line.

Cincinnati and Mike Daniels have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Daniels played seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers and made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He then signed a 1-year, $9.1 million deal with the Detroit Lions last year but only played in nine games for them and ended the season on injured reserve.

Daniels can be a major factor on the interior defensive line, but his foot injury could be a problem. He missed the final six games of 2018 due to his foot and dealt with foot issues all of last season for Detroit. If he’s healthy, he will provide a nice complement to

Geno Atkins and D.J. Reader.

Cincinnati has made some additions to their defense this offseason, though one of their players — Trae Wayans — is dealing with a pectoral injury.