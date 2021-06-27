Mike Ditka not happy about potential Bears stadium move

The Chicago Bears are eyeing possibilities for a new stadium which could see them leave the city of Chicago to head to the suburbs. That’s not something that the team’s legendary coach is a big fan of.

The Bears have confirmed that they are submitting a bid for the site of a racecourse in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Park with an eye on building a new stadium there. That would take the team out of downtown Chicago where Soldier Field is located.

The plan is somewhat controversial, including to longtime coach Mike Ditka, who is not on board.

“The Chicago Bears belong in the city of Chicago,” Ditka told Jim O’Donnell of the Daily Herald. “That’s it. Call me an old-timer, call me a traditionalist, whatever. They’re a Chicago institution, and that should be the end of it.”

Some fans will certainly agree with Ditka. Others will be more excited by the possibility of a new state-of-the-art stadium, even if it’s in the suburbs. The team is probably expecting the backlash, though some of it has been pretty brutal.