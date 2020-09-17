Mike Greenberg rips Jets coach Adam Gase, cites troubling stats

Adam Gase is only in his second season as head coach of the New York Jets, but many fans would already like to see him gone. If the Jets want to justify firing Gase at some point this season, there is certainly no shortage of unflattering stats the team could cite.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, who is a lifelong Jets fan, spent some time on “Get Up!” Thursday morning unloading on Gase for his poor track record. Greenberg noted that Gase has not had any real success as an offensive coach since Peyton Manning was his quarterback in Denver. He cited several troubling stats that show just how bad the Jets have been offensively since Gase took over last season.

For starters, the Jets have scored just 33 touchdowns in 17 games under Gase. They’ve punted 93 times during that span. They’ve only scored on 24 percent of their possessions, which is the worst in the NFL. Their average drive length is 23 yards, which is also the worst in the league. Check out Greenberg’s full rant:

In 17 games under Adam Gase, the Jets have scored 33 touchdowns, and they've punted 93 times.@Espngreeny breaks down the "brilliant offensive mind" of Gase: pic.twitter.com/NHn2J0CQ6x — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 17, 2020

As Greenberg noted, Ryan Tannehill was awful under Gase with the Miami Dolphins. Tannehill has been a rock solid starter with the Tennessee Titans and led them to the AFC Championship Game last season. Gase supposedly blamed Tannehill for the poor results in Miami, and the Jets must have bought it.

Gase seemed to have issues with some Jets executives from the moment he was hired, but the team still committed to him for 2020 and gave him more control over the roster. The same won’t be true in 2021 unless the results drastically improve.