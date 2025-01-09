Mike Mayock’s daughter sends great message after Raiders fire Tom Telesco

The Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday announced that they have fired Tom Telesco as their general manager. The move led to a great joke from Mike Mayock’s daughter.

Mayock served as the GM of the Raiders from 2019-2021. He was fired by them three years ago and replaced by Dave Ziegler when the Raiders sought former Patriots as their new leadership team.

In response to the statement announcing the Telesco news, Leigh Mayock, who is Mike’s daughter, wrote on X, “let’s run it back guys.”

👀 let’s run it back guys 😂🖤 https://t.co/zroIh7w2j9 — Leigh (@LeighMayock) January 9, 2025

Though she was joking, just a few days prior, Leigh did solicit jobs for her dad.

“Any teams looking for a new [GM] — my dad is so bored he joins my podcast every week.. Give him a call,” Leigh wrote on X.

Any teams looking for a new #GM — my dad is so bored he joins my podcast every week.. 😭🙌 Give him a call — Leigh (@LeighMayock) January 6, 2025

Mayock worked at NFL Network prior to being hired by the Raiders. He has hardly been heard from since his firing by the Raiders, and his name hasn’t come up for other GM vacancies. So we don’t envision teams taking up Leigh on her efforts. But it’s not for a lack of trying.

The Raiders likely have some big plans ahead with Tom Brady now involved in their ownership group.