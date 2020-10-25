Mike McCarthy unveils shocking formula for Cowboys to win division

Mike McCarthy is trying to hold things together in his first season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but fans should not be concerned about the team’s slow start. After some serious number-crunching and in-depth research, McCarthy has figured out a formula for winning the NFC East that just might work.

Prior to Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and Washington, NFL Network’s Kim Jones said McCarthy shared some of his research this week that shows that once a team gets to four division wins, that team is more likely to win its division.

lololol Mike McCarthy’s deep research pic.twitter.com/XWNPUNRBBZ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 25, 2020

For those of you who aren’t as analytically advanced as McCarthy, we’ll try to break it down for you a bit more. Basically, McCarthy is saying that you have a better chance of winning your division if you win more games within the division.

Jerry Jones needs to give this man a raise.

McCarthy knew he would be facing a lot of pressure as head coach of the Cowboys. He was reminded of that when some of his own players anonymously ripped his staff this week. Fortunately, McCarthy used that as motivation to research the best way to win the NFC East. The Cowboys should be feeling as confident as ever in Week 7.