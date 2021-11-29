Mike Tirico in for Al Michaels on ‘Sunday Night Football’ call

Mike Tirico was on the call for the “Sunday Night Football” game in Baltimore during Week 12 between the Ravens and Cleveland Browns, replacing Al Michaels.

Michaels typically announces “Sunday Night Football,” but he has picked and chosen which games he wants to call in recent years. Sometimes he chooses not to make certain road trips to the East Coast. He also has opted to have some holidays off. That was the case this weekend.

Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Kathryn Tappen formed the announcing team for the Week 12 Sunday night game. Tirico noted in his open that Michaels and Michele Tafoya were enjoying the rest of their holiday weekend.

NBC actually had double duty in Week 12. They televised the Thursday night Thanksgiving game between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints as well. Tirico, Collinsworth and Tafoya were on the call for that game.

Tirico is in line to replace Michaels on “Sunday Night Football” when the veteran broadcaster’s contract with NBC ends after this season. Michaels, 77, is expected to become the announcer for Amazon’s Thursday night games. He also could have a role with NBC calling playoff games.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports