Mike Vrabel’s stance on Jets head coach job revealed

The New York Jets are in need of a new head coach, and Mike Vrabel has been mentioned as a potential fit for the job. One big question is whether he would be interested, and we may now have an answer.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini discussed the Jets’ upcoming head coach search during the latest episode of his “Flight Deck” podcast, which was released on Wednesday. The reporter said Vrabel is open to coaching the Jets as long as the former Pro Bowl linebacker is comfortable with New York’s next general manager hire.

Cimini also noted that Vrabel does not care what Bill Belichick — his former coach — thinks about the Jets job or owner Woody Johnson. Belichick was at one point viewed as the gambling favorite to become the next head coach of the Jets, but he has since made it abundantly clear that he still does not care for the franchise.

Vrabel was fired as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans after last season. He currently works as a consultant with the Cleveland Browns, but he is expected to be in high demand for head coach jobs this offseason.

In six seasons with the Titans, Vrabel went 54-45 and led the team to the playoffs three times. Tennessee had a disappointing 6-11 season last year, but they are 3-9 this year under Brian Callahan. Many people felt the Titans should not have parted ways with Vrabel, especially given some of their reported reasons for doing so.