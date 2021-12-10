Mike Zimmer has funny comment about Vikings nearly blowing lead

Mike Zimmer’s Minnesota Vikings nearly blew a huge lead on Thursday night but hung on to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-28. Coming out on the winning end was enough for Zimmer to have a laugh after the game.

The Vikings led 23-0 at the half and were up 29-0 in the third quarter. They let the Steelers make a big comeback and nearly tie the game late before prevailing.

Zimmer noted the difference between how his team played in each half.

Mike Zimmer summing up his Vikings: “That team that played in the first half could probably beat anybody. That team that played in the second half could probably get beat by anybody.” — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 10, 2021

He even had a joke about it, recognizing that his team’s near collapse at least made the game more interesting for viewers.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer: “We kept the TV ratings up. We do that every week.” — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 10, 2021

Indeed, the ending for the game definitely attracted more viewers. Pittsburgh nearly scored on the final play too and would have had a chance to tie with a 2-point conversion. Zimmer sure is glad it never came down to that.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports