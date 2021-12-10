 Skip to main content
Mike Zimmer has funny comment about Vikings nearly blowing lead

December 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mike Zimmer’s Minnesota Vikings nearly blew a huge lead on Thursday night but hung on to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-28. Coming out on the winning end was enough for Zimmer to have a laugh after the game.

The Vikings led 23-0 at the half and were up 29-0 in the third quarter. They let the Steelers make a big comeback and nearly tie the game late before prevailing.

Zimmer noted the difference between how his team played in each half.

He even had a joke about it, recognizing that his team’s near collapse at least made the game more interesting for viewers.

Indeed, the ending for the game definitely attracted more viewers. Pittsburgh nearly scored on the final play too and would have had a chance to tie with a 2-point conversion. Zimmer sure is glad it never came down to that.

