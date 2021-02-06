Mike Zimmer weighs in on Kirk Cousins trade rumors

Will Kirk Cousins be the next big-name quarterback to hit the trade block this offseason? It doesn’t sound like it.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer gave Cousins his vote of confidence on Friday despite chatter linking the quarterback to the San Francisco 49ers.

“Kirk’s our guy,” Zimmer told NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “You know, he had a terrific year this year. We were fourth in the league on offense. We have to get better on defense — we had a lot of injuries and young guys — that’s my job to get it fixed.”

Cousins got a two-year extension with Minnesota just last year, but the team’s underwhelming performance opened the door to speculation. Zimmer certainly appears to be behind his guy, though, just as he was during the season despite some significant struggles.

Cousins ultimately threw for 4,265 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2020, though his 13 interceptions matched a career high.