Justin Jefferson admits he had draft day surprise

The Vikings selected wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That has proven to be a wise choice for Minnesota, but it wasn’t how Jefferson thought things were going to play out.

As the Vikings prepare to visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, Jefferson has done a little reflecting. He admits that like many, he experienced his own draft day surprise that year. He fully anticipated going to the Eagles when they were put on the clock at No. 21 overall.

Instead, Philadelphia selected Jalen Reagor, leaving Jefferson for the Vikings.

“Every mock draft had me going to Philly. So when Philly was on the board, getting the phone call and it being Minnesota was definitely a shocker,” Jefferson told Vikings reporters this week.

As shocking as that moment was for Jefferson, it worked out just as well for him as it did the Vikings.

“I’m definitely happy, way more happy, to be here than there,” he said.

Jefferson was named Second Team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons and also made two Pro Bowl rosters. He put up more than 3,000 yards with 17 touchdowns and got off to an equally hot start this season, going for 184 yards and two scores in Week 1.

By comparison, Reagor has just 695 yards and three touchdowns in 29 career games.

Jefferson refused to call Monday night a revenge game, but admits he’s “exited” to silence Eagles fans.