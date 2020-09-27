Mitchell Trubisky benched for Nick Foles following horrible INT

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw a horrible interception in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and it may cost him his starting job.

Tribusky was benched in the second half in favor of Nick Foles. The move from head coach Matt Nagy came after Trubisky threw a pass right to Falcons cornerback defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson on 3rd-and-8.

Trubisky throws right to the defender and gets picked. A reminder that he Falcons secondary is very banged up and has been torched the first two weeks of the season.pic.twitter.com/mhgjj18NOJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2020

For what it’s worth, Foles threw an interception in the end zone a few plays after he came in the game.

The Bears traded for Foles during the offseason, but Trubisky beat him out for the starting job. Many people felt Trubisky only won the job because Foles had limited time to work with his new team due to coronavirus restrictions. Chicago is paying Foles $21 million guaranteed after restructuring his deal, so it seemed like only a matter of time before he took over for Trubisky.

Nagy had extremely high praise for Trubisky during the offseason, and it’s unclear if the move to Foles will be permanent. Trubisky had completed less than 60 percent of his passes and thrown five touchdowns and two interceptions heading into Sunday.