Myles Garrett shows off in surprise NBA Summer League appearance

Myles Garrett was probably never cut out for a basketball career, but he certainly could have handled at least one aspect of the game.

Garrett made a surprise appearance in Las Vegas on Sunday prior to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Summer League game against Denver. The Cleveland Browns lineman even took part in the pregame warmup wearing a full uniform, and threw down a pretty thunderous dunk.

Garrett did not actually feature in the game itself, understandably. The Browns probably would have had something to say about that even if he’d wanted to.

It is no secret that Garrett is a freak of an athlete. This is not even the first time he has shown that on the basketball court. It’s pretty easy to see how he tallied 16 sacks last season and is poised to get plenty more going forward.