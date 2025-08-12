Najee Harris may have role reduced after fireworks accident

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris still has yet to return to action after a July 4 fireworks accident, and it sounds like he does not necessarily have a job guaranteed to him when he does.

Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman admitted Tuesday that the team is planning a steady rotation at running back whether or not Harris is available to play in Week 1. First-round draft pick Omarion Hampton, however, is the player who has part of the rotation locked down, not Harris.

Chargers OC Greg Roman on if Najee Harris isn't back by Week 1: "There will be rotation no matter what happens."



"The day of the one running back taking every rep, it's kinda gone the way of the prehistoric creatures." — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) August 12, 2025

The Chargers likely intended to use Harris as a part-time back no matter what. However, he certainly cannot have helped himself with his eye injury. The issue was described as superficial after it happened and Harris was expected to be ready for the season, but he is still on the non-football injury list and has yet to participate in a full practice.

Harris, 27, is entering his first season with the Chargers after signing with them in March. He can earn up to $9.25 million on his one-year deal, but that will require him to remain part of the rotation with Hampton.