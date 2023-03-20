Nelson Agholor takes free agent visit with AFC team

Nelson Agholor did not perform up to expectations during his two-year stint with the New England Patriots, but he might prove more valuable elsewhere.

Agholor took a visit with the Baltimore Ravens, according to the NFL’s wire news published on Monday.

Agholor was the No. 20 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 and spent five seasons with the team. He displayed an ability to get open but struggled with his hands. In 2020, Agholor had a career-high 896 receiving yards and tied a career-high with 8 touchdown catches. That season was his lone year with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Agholor signed on to join the Patriots as a free agent two years ago and had 68 catches for 835 yards and 5 touchdowns with them.

The Ravens tend to focus their passing game around Mark Andrews, who led the team with 73 catches for 847 yards 5 touchdowns last season. None of the teams other receivers topped 500 yards for the season.

Baltimore still has their quarterback situation to resolve with Lamar Jackson, who received a non-exclusive franchise tag from the team. That issue isn’t stopping them from trying to improve their receiving options.