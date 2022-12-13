Nelson Agholor helped teammate DeVante Parker after possible concussion

Nelson Agholor played the role of concussion spotter during the Week 14 “Monday Night Football” game between his New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

DeVante Parker caught a 10-yard pass in the first quarter for New England. He hit his head against the turf after making the catch and was woozy when he came up. Even though Parker was not right, he still was ready to line up for second down.

Agholor did everything possible to try and get the play stopped so Parker could receive medical attention.

https://mobile.twitter.com/michaelFhurley/status/1602480104558444546

ESPN color commentator Troy Aikman noticed something right away and said that the concussion spotter should address the matter.

https://mobile.twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1602485133910605826

The play was stopped because Arizona challenged whether Parker had made the catch (he did). Parker ended up leaving the game due to his head injury and was evaluated for a concussion.