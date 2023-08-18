NFL analyst Ross Tucker’s comments on soccer go viral

NFL analyst Ross Tucker went viral on Thursday night for his comments about soccer.

Tucker was providing analysis for the Philadelphia Eagles-Cleveland Browns preseason game, which was also shown on NFL Network. He and his broadcasting partner Scott Graham were talking about how the Eagles’ international target area for marketing is Australia and New Zealand. Tucker said he supported the international growth of American football, and gave a great reason why.

“I love that the game is growing internationally. I mean, Scott, think of the kids. There are kids out there that think soccer is the best sport. We gotta grow this thing internationally so they know,” Tucker said.

Ross Tucker: "I love that the game is growing internationally. I mean, Scott, think of the kids. There are kids out there that think soccer is the best sport. We gotta grow this thing internationally so they know." pic.twitter.com/vKw220GG5i — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 18, 2023

That is great.

Tucker was an offensive lineman out of Princeton who played in the NFL from 2001-2007. He has since gone into broadcasting where he continues working in the sport he loves so much.

Tucker’s love of football is genuine and part of why fans enjoy his commentary.