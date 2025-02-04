NFL making major change to its on-field messaging for Super Bowl

The NFL has decided to make a significant change to its on-field messaging for Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

For the first time since 2021, the words “End Racism” will not be painted on the field behind each end zone in the Super Bowl. The NFL is planning to replace that phrase with “Choose Love” and “It Takes All of Us,” according to Michael Silver of The Athletic.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told Silver that the league felt it was appropriate to change the message in the wake of the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in Louisiana, the recent Los Angeles-area wildfires, and the fatal plane/helicopter crash in Washington, D.C.

“We felt it was an appropriate statement for what the country has collectively endured, given recent tragedies, and can serve as an inspiration,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy pointed out that the phrases “Choose Love” and “It Takes All of Us” were painted behind the end zones during the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. The NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia still had “End Racism” displayed.

The NFL’s change comes at a time when many major corporations have also shifted away from similar acts of virtue signaling. At least some of the changes are likely inspired by Donald Trump recently being elected president again. Trump won the election in a landslide and secured 77.3 million popular votes to Kamala Harris’ 75 million votes.

Super Bowl LIX is being played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Trump is expected to attend the game as a guest of Saints owner Gayle Benson.

Trump received widespread support among NFL players leading up to the November election. Several players celebrated big plays with a dance that paid tribute to Trump.