NFL will consider possible playoff bubble

While the NFL does not have any plans to play its regular season in a bubble, the playoffs could be a different story.

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent confirmed Wednesday that the topic of a playoff bubble has been discussed by the league. The idea was originally proposed by New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

Saints’ HC Sean Payton recommended using a postseason bubble on a recent competition committee call, and the NFL isn’t ruling it out. “All options are on the table,” said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2020

The NFL has to plan ahead for any scenario, and that includes possible changes to the postseason. Much will depend on how the public health situation looks toward November and December. The NBA has shown, however, that the bubble format is feasible and can be very successful.

Major League Baseball is also considering the possibility of a playoff bubble. That means every major sport has at least looked at it as a possible way of wrapping up a season.