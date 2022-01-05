NFL could move Super Bowl out of LA due to COVID restrictions

The NFL is exploring contingency options and could move the Super Bowl out of Los Angeles due to the state and county’s health regulations.

Super Bowl 56 is scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 13. The league says it still is planning to have the game go on in Los Angeles as scheduled. However, the AP reported Wednesday that the NFL has contacted other venues about their possible availability to host the Super Bowl.

The league reportedly contacted officials with AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas about the venue’s availability to host the big game.

Though COVID cases have increased nearly everywhere across the United States, there is significant variance regarding local health regulations. Some areas have mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and other measures in place, while other areas do not have such measures. In California, three schools — UCLA, USC and Stanford — are currently hosting basketball games with extremely limited fan attendance restricted to family members.

The Super Bowl is the NFL’s showcase event and the biggest event in sports each year. The league might not want to have the event in a city where fan attendance would be decreased and potential enthusiasm for the event dampened by health regulations.

Already, California’s top health official has said masking will be required and that they are in contact with the NFL.

He noted masking will be in place, and urged everyone to wear will fitting masks. Says it's important for health officials and the NFL to work together on covid prevention strategies for the event. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 5, 2022

In Texas, where AT&T Stadium is located, there are no state mask mandates, and events are less likely to be postponed or canceled for “health and safety reasons.”

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports