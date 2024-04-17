NFL Draft prospect AJ Simon dies – dead at 25

NFL Draft hopeful AJ Simon has died less than two weeks before the event.

Simon, a 25-year-old pass rusher out of Albany who had hoped to be selected in the draft, died Wednesday morning, the school announced. No other information was given.

Two joyous year coaching and becoming friends with AJ Simon. My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family. I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for #8. pic.twitter.com/vps8tqA5O3 — Greg Gattuso (@CoachGGattuso) April 17, 2024

“The UAlbany football program was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Amitral “AJ” Simon this morning,” the school said in a statement. “AJ was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout his time at UAlbany. He was a role model both on and off the field, serving as a pillar to this program over the last two years.

“He will be profoundly missed.”

Simon collected 12.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss in 2023. He was a big part of the Great Danes’ 11-4 record and run to the semifinal of the FCS playoffs. Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk noted that Simon had just taken a pre-draft visit to the New England Patriots last week.

Simon had been projected as a late-round pick or potential priority undrafted free agent.