NFL Draft prospect AJ Simon dies – dead at 25

April 17, 2024
by Grey Papke
Aug 28, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; NFL footballs lay on the ground during pregame warmups of a football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Draft hopeful AJ Simon has died less than two weeks before the event.

Simon, a 25-year-old pass rusher out of Albany who had hoped to be selected in the draft, died Wednesday morning, the school announced. No other information was given.

“The UAlbany football program was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Amitral “AJ” Simon this morning,” the school said in a statement. “AJ was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout his time at UAlbany. He was a role model both on and off the field, serving as a pillar to this program over the last two years.

“He will be profoundly missed.”

Simon collected 12.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss in 2023. He was a big part of the Great Danes’ 11-4 record and run to the semifinal of the FCS playoffs. Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk noted that Simon had just taken a pre-draft visit to the New England Patriots last week.

Simon had been projected as a late-round pick or potential priority undrafted free agent.

2024 NFL DraftAJ Simon
