NFL exec has troubling assessment of DeAndre Hopkins

The market for DeAndre Hopkins should soon take shape, but it sounds like team executives are split on how much the star wide receiver still has to offer.

Albert Breer of The MMQB asked a few team executives for their opinions on Hopkins. One exec offered a blunt assessment of what he feels Hopkins has left in the tank after 10 seasons.

“Not much. He can’t run anymore,” the exec told Breer.

That was not the consensus, however. One other executive described Hopkins as “still a threat” and said the 30-year-old is capable of winning on balls in the air. A third exec offered a mixed opinion on Hopkins and shared some character concerns.

“Still great hands, he is not going to separate, not much of a deep threat, but very strong, and makes contested catches as well as anyone in the NFL,” the AFC executive said. “Does not love to practice — I can’t imagine that’ll get any better. And when things don’t go well, you’re always gonna be leery, All right, what kind of drama are we gonna get from this guy? When things are great, he’s great. When things go south, his true colors show a little bit.”

It is safe to assume most coaches and executives believe Hopkins’ best days are behind him. That is why the Arizona Cardinals could not find anyone willing to take on Hopkins’ contract in a trade.

Hopkins will likely prioritize signing with a contender, and we know of two that have interest in him. The five-time Pro Bowl selection may be at his best in a situation where he does not have to be a true No. 1 wide receiver, though he may have to accept a contract that reflects that.