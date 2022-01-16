NFL executive ripped on Jerome Boger over officiating blunder

Jerome Boger’s crew made a huge mistake while officiating Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders. Apparently the error came as no surprise to some around the NFL.

NFL reporter Albert Breer said on Saturday that he received a sarcastic text message from a league executive about Boger’s crew. The executive was not at all surprised to see Boger’s crew make a big mistake.

Text from an NFC exec: “I’m SHOCKED that Jerome Boger’s crew f—-d up. SHOCKED.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 15, 2022

The mistake from Boger’s crew came in the second quarter and helped Cincinnati get a touchdown to make it 20-6 before halftime (see it here). Cincinnati won the game 26-19.

The referees blew an early whistle that would have made the play dead before Joe Burrow threw a touchdown pass. The down should have been replayed, but Boger’s crew allowed the touchdown to stand.

Photo: Oct 29, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; NFL referee Jerome Boger (23) during the game of the Indianapolis Colts against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports