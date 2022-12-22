 Skip to main content
What does NFL’s new ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal mean for Red Zone Channel?

December 22, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Andrew Siciliano at an event for the Rams

Apr 28, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NFL Network broadcaster Andrew Siciliano emcees 2016 Los Angeles Rams Draft Party at L.A. Live. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL announced on Thursday that “Sunday Ticket” will move to YouTube TV beginning in 2023, and that has left many fans wondering what could become of one popular part of the package.

DirecTV had been the home of the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package since it launched in 1994. The Red Zone Channel, a fan favorite with host Andrew Siciliano, was launched as part of the package in 2005. According to a report from Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the Red Zone Channel could be eliminated when “Sunday Ticket” moves to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.

NFL Network created its own NFL RedZone channel in 2009, which is currently available with cable subscriptions. It is possible that that version of RedZone could be offered with the new YouTube package and the original Red Zone Channel could be axed.

Scott Hanson, the longtime host of NFL Network’s RedZone channel, assured fans after the big “Sunday Ticket” announcement that his show is not going anywhere.

Both the Red Zone Channel and NFL RedZone are extremely popular, particularly among those who gamble and play fantasy football. There will almost certainly be some form of whip-around coverage offered with the new YouTube “Sunday Ticket” package, even if the Red Zone Channel goes away.

