NFL official praised for his unreal move on Justin Jefferson long TD

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Sunday arguably made the most electrifying play of Week 2. But the referee tracking the play deserves at least an honorable mention.

The Vikings led the San Francisco 49ers 3-0 early in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Minnesota was facing 2nd-and-9 just a few yards away from their own end zone. Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold threw a bomb to Jefferson, who caught the pass right at the midfield logo.

The All-Pro wideout showed off the perfect blend of footwork, speed, and instincts to go all the way for a 97-yard touchdown. But right there with him, step for step, was referee Tyree Walton.

Rewatched this play and what a spectacular highlight for the ref

—realizes Jefferson is coming his way, stops

—goes 0-60, outsprints 49er defenders to stay out of their way

—backpedals, stops on the goal line to make a potential call on a goal line tackle

pic.twitter.com/nFnsdkowVP — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 15, 2024

Walton showed off his stop-and-go speed when he slowed down as Jefferson ran toward him and burst toward the end zone to get there before the Vikings star.

It no surprise that Walton has wheels given that he was a former Division II running back for Adams State University in Alamosa, Colo. Walton is also just in his second year as an NFL official so his legs are still pretty fresh.

NFL teams in need of a practice squad running back may need to pull up that man’s 40-yard dash time.