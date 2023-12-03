NFL sideline official suffers gruesome leg injury

A sideline official suffered a gruesome leg injury during Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was forced out of bounds by a Lions defender on a third-down running play late in the first half. Kamara accidentally took out the legs of a member of the chain gang, which is something that happens fairly often. Unfortunately, it appeared to lead to a serious injury in this instance.

The official remained down on the ground and grabbed at his left leg, which was bent in a direction you never want to see. We won’t show the injury because it was so gruesome, but you can see it here.

The game was briefly stopped while the official received medical attention on the sideline.