Nick Foles’ quote about Colts is not exactly encouraging

Nick Foles may be one of the more experienced backup quarterbacks in the NFL, but it does not sound like the veteran is confident he has mastered the Indianapolis Colts’ offense.

The Colts have benched Matt Ryan in favor of Foles for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced the move, Foles made some troubling remarks to the media. He said he has practiced on the scout team all season and not really taken any first-team reps since training camp.

Nick Foles acknowledged that he hasn’t taken any snaps with the first-team offense at all, and that he’s been on scout team, so he hasn’t taken many snaps in the Colts offense since training camp — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) December 21, 2022

It seems like the Colts were intent on making a major change after their stunning meltdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. They led 33-0 at halftime and were outscored 36-3 in the second half before giving up an overtime field goal to lose. Minnesota’s miraculous comeback was the largest in NFL history and also brought up an incredible coincidence.

At 4-9-1 on the season, the Colts have little to lose by making another quarterback change. They also have very little to gain from playing Foles, who is clearly not their long-term solution at the position.