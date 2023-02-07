Nick Sirianni was asked the dumbest question ever

Monday marked Super Bowl Opening Night, which is when the media is let loose on both Super Bowl participants. The event is equal parts fun and amateur hour. There are so many bad questions being asked, and it’s hard to tell whether or not they’re intentionally bad. Such was the case for one of the first question asked to the Philadelphia Eagles head coach.

Yes, Sirianni was asked whether or not the Super Bowl was a must-win game.

When Nick Sirianni was asked if Sunday is a must-win game 😅 pic.twitter.com/oieMYVwaF9 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 7, 2023

A clearly unimpressed Sirianni gave a one-word answer: “yeah.”

Sirianni did not seem to find any humor in the question.

Also, since this is the last game of the season, we’re pretty confident that the person who asked it was cracking a joke.

The Eagles are slight favorites to win the “must-win game.”