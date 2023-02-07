 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, February 6, 2023

Nick Sirianni was asked the dumbest question ever

February 6, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Nick Sirianni on the sideline

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 33-22. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Sirianni was asked the dumbest question ever.

Monday marked Super Bowl Opening Night, which is when the media is let loose on both Super Bowl participants. The event is equal parts fun and amateur hour. There are so many bad questions being asked, and it’s hard to tell whether or not they’re intentionally bad. Such was the case for one of the first question asked to the Philadelphia Eagles head coach.

Yes, Sirianni was asked whether or not the Super Bowl was a must-win game.

A clearly unimpressed Sirianni gave a one-word answer: “yeah.”

Sirianni did not seem to find any humor in the question.

Also, since this is the last game of the season, we’re pretty confident that the person who asked it was cracking a joke.

The Eagles are slight favorites to win the “must-win game.”

Article Tags

Nick Sirianni
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus