Surprise Oscar-winning actor to portray late Al Davis in new John Madden film

One veteran actor is going from playing Patrick Bateman to Bruce Wayne to … Al Davis.

Entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider revealed over the weekend that Oscar winner Christian Bale will be portraying the late Raiders owner Davis in the upcoming Hollywood biopic about John Madden. The movie does not yet have a formal release date but will be an Amazon MGM Studios production directed by Golden Globe winner David O. Russell (who also did “Silver Lininings Playbook” and “American Hustle”).

Davis, whose son Mark is now in charge of the team, purchased the Raiders in 1972 and owned them for nearly four decades, also serving as their GM throughout that span. Davis died in 2011 at the age of 82, leaving behind a complicated legacy that included three Super Bowl titles and a strong track record in civil rights but also many feuds with Raiders players and coaches as well as an unauthorized move of the franchise from Oakland to L.A. in 1982 (before they moved back in 1995).

As for Bale, 50, he has been nominated for four Academy Awards in his career, winning one in 2011 for Best Supporting Actor in “The Fighter.” Now he will have the task of portraying Davis alongside this fellow Oscar winner already confirmed to be playing Madden.