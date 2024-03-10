Packers parting ways with former All-Pro linebacker

The Green Bay Packers are parting ways with a former All-Pro linebacker just before the start of free agency.

The Packers will release linebacker De’Vondre Campbell at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The move will save the Packers roughly $10.5 million in salary cap space by making the move.

An All-Pro in 2021, Campbell has been a key part of the Green Bay defense for the last three seasons. He was held back by injuries in 2023, which limited him to 75 total tackles in 11 games. The linebacker seemed to vent some frustration — either at the Packers or at fans — when he battled injury issues late in the season.

Campbell turns 31 in July but figures to draw plenty of interest on the open market as one of the more accomplished linebackers available.