 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 14, 2022

Report: Packers host notable free agent wide receiver

April 14, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Sammy Watkins at a press conference

The Green Bay Packers need to make some moves at the wide receiver position heading into next season, and Sammy Watkins is one player they are taking a look at.

The Packers hosted Watkins for a visit on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Watkins has not been as productive in recent years as many expected him to be. The former No. 4 overall pick spent the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He caught just 27 passes for 394 yards and a touchdown. Those marks were all career lows, which is likely why Watkins is not generating much interest on the free agent market.

The Packers have a major void at wide receiver after they traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are the top two receivers remaining on their roster.

Photo: Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs player Sammy Watkins during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus