Report: Packers host notable free agent wide receiver

The Green Bay Packers need to make some moves at the wide receiver position heading into next season, and Sammy Watkins is one player they are taking a look at.

The Packers hosted Watkins for a visit on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Watkins has not been as productive in recent years as many expected him to be. The former No. 4 overall pick spent the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He caught just 27 passes for 394 yards and a touchdown. Those marks were all career lows, which is likely why Watkins is not generating much interest on the free agent market.

The Packers have a major void at wide receiver after they traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are the top two receivers remaining on their roster.

Photo: Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs player Sammy Watkins during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports