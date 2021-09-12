Panthers LB Shaq Thompson changed to No. 7 morning of game

The NFL’s new rules regarding jersey numbers were a popular topic for debate leading up to the season, and Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson took full advantage of them in Week 1.

Thompson, who previously wore No. 54, has changed his jersey number to 7. The veteran seemed to be feeling the new look, as he was all over the field and picked off a pass from New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in the first half.

A primeira INTERCEPTAÇÃO de Zach Wilson na NFL! Shaq Thompson! #NFLBrasil : Faça seu teste GRÁTIS de 7 dias no NFL Game Pass e assista a todos os jogos! Link: https://t.co/Qage409IEW pic.twitter.com/oCwSMNoZf7 — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) September 12, 2021

It probably is not a coincidence that Thompson waited until Sunday morning to make the switch. Fellow linebacker Jermaine Carter also changed from No. 56 to No. 4 before the game. The Panthers likely had the players wait to announce the changes, as Wilson might have been watching film of them in their former numbers leading up to the game. That could, in theory, have made it tougher on the Jets and their rookie to prepare.

Tom Brady has been the most outspoken opponent of the new jersey rules, which expand the number of players who are eligible to wear single digits. He recently explained why he believes it puts offenses at a huge disadvantage for seemingly no reason.