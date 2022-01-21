Panthers reportedly hiring familiar ex-coach as OC

The Carolina Panthers are bringing in a familiar name as their new offensive coordinator.

The Panthers are hiring former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo to serve as offensive coordinator, as first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This will mark McAdoo’s first job as a coordinator since he was fired as head coach of the New York Giants in 2017. He spent 2020 as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach, and was a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule is certainly putting a lot on McAdoo’s shoulders. Rhule has yet to find success with Carolina, and there seems to be some buyer’s remorse about his hire. He could be facing a make-or-break season in 2022, and McAdoo’s offense might have a lot to do with whether he gets another year.

