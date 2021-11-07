Watch: Panthers WR rips into Sam Darnold after third interception

Sam Darnold struggled against the New England Patriots once again on Sunday, and it looks like Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is fed up with his starting quarterback.

Darnold threw three interceptions in Carolina’s 24-6 loss to the Patriots. The third one came early in the fourth quarter when the Panthers were in the red zone. Darnold tossed up a lazy pass toward DJ Moore in the end zone, and JC Jackson came away with the pick.

J.C. Jackson is gonna get PAID in the offseason. His second INT of the day! pic.twitter.com/5Yr6poasKS — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) November 7, 2021

After that play, Anderson was seen on the sideline shouting at Darnold.

Darnold after his 3rd INT. This one in the end zone. pic.twitter.com/zMZtY3zSVW — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) November 7, 2021

We’ve seen similar instances in the past where it turned out one player was simply trying to motivate the other. That certainly didn’t look like it was the case with Anderson and Darnold, though we can’t say for sure. Here’s another angle:

Darnold now has 11 interceptions on the year and has played poorly in his first season with the Panthers. He was benched during a loss two weeks ago, and it would not be a surprise if Matt Rhule makes a quarterback change in Week 10.

You probably remember when Darnold made a stunning admission during a game against the Patriots two years ago. The same appeared to be true on Sunday, though he was wearing a different uniform.