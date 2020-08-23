 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 22, 2020

Pat McAfee steals the show in NXT debut against Adam Cole

August 22, 2020
by Larry Brown

Pat McAfee wrestling NXT

Pat McAfee stole the show on Saturday when making his NXT debut in a match against Adam Cole.

The former NFL punter turned popular sports personality partook in a match for WWE’s developmental brand. He spent the week promoting his match with Cole, and then the two met in a “Takeover: XXX” singles match.

McAfee was already recognized as a tremendous talker, but he proved he has the wrestling moves to electrify as well. Take a look at his flip off the ropes into a crowd:

McAfee nearly pinned Cole before losing the match.

Despite the outcome, McAfee succeeded in impressing wrestling experts.

McAfee is a high-energy performer who excels at entertaining crowds (and telling fantastic stories). He is perfect for the wrestling world, especially since he has proven he has the athleticism and talent to impress in the squared circle.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus