Pat McAfee steals the show in NXT debut against Adam Cole

Pat McAfee stole the show on Saturday when making his NXT debut in a match against Adam Cole.

The former NFL punter turned popular sports personality partook in a match for WWE’s developmental brand. He spent the week promoting his match with Cole, and then the two met in a “Takeover: XXX” singles match.

McAfee was already recognized as a tremendous talker, but he proved he has the wrestling moves to electrify as well. Take a look at his flip off the ropes into a crowd:

The man is simply fearless. When @PatMcAfeeShow commits to something there is no limit pic.twitter.com/Qh6UgF7qY9 — Nick Maraldo (@nickmaraldo) August 23, 2020

McAfee nearly pinned Cole before losing the match.

Despite the outcome, McAfee succeeded in impressing wrestling experts.

Pat McAfee had no business having a match as good as he just did or performing to the level he just did – even the biggest skeptics would have to be fair and give him a huge amount of credit there. Cole and McAfee was a damn entertaining watch! #NXTakeOver — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 23, 2020

Pat McAfee is a natural! Dude is killing it in this match and making everyone who doubted he could do it eat their words. Love it. #NXTTakeOver — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 23, 2020

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee is already on the very short list of greatest celebrity matches of all time. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 23, 2020

McAfee is a high-energy performer who excels at entertaining crowds (and telling fantastic stories). He is perfect for the wrestling world, especially since he has proven he has the athleticism and talent to impress in the squared circle.