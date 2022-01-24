Patrick Mahomes had classy move after Chiefs’ win

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen put on a show for fans in their Divisional Round overtime thriller on Sunday night, and the Kansas City Chiefs star had a great show of respect following his team’s victory.

Allen threw what looked like the game-winning touchdown pass with 13 seconds left in regulation, but Mahomes had other plans. He completed long passes to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on the ensuing possession to set up the tying field goal as time expired. The Chiefs then won the toss in overtime and scored a touchdown to win. Amid the celebration, Mahomes sprinted to find Allen to congratulate him on a hard-fought game and season.

Patrick Mahomes raced across the field to embrace Josh Allen after that incredible game. A show of respect between two of the best young QBs in the NFL. 🎥 @NFLpic.twitter.com/UoqX0bsRRm — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 24, 2022

While Allen is undoubtedly disappointed, he played an outstanding game. He finished 27/37 for 329 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 68 yards. Mahomes went 33/44 for 378 yards, three touchdowns and no picks. He rushed for 69 yards and a score. Both quarterbacks were incredible.

The Bills may have given Kansas City a gift with a massive mistake at the end of regulation. Either way, the future of the AFC looks bright with Allen and Mahomes leading the way. Mahomes’ postgame gesture was likely an acknowledgement of that.