Patrick Mahomes bests Dan Marino with latest touchdown mark

Patrick Mahomes continues to set impressive marks during his career.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw for two touchdown passes in his team’s 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football.”

The two scores, which went to Travis Kelce, gave Mahomes 91 career touchdown passes. The first one allowed Mahomes to reach 90 career TDs in just 37 career games, which is the fastest any quarterback in modern league history has achieved the mark. Dan Marino previously was the fastest to reach the mark with 90 in 40 career games.

Marino was the No. 27 overall pick by the Dolphins in 1983 and instantly shined. He threw for 20 touchdowns as a rookie, and then proceeded to lead the league in touchdown passes three years in a row with 48, 30, and 44. Marino won league MVP in his second season. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

Mahomes was the No. 10 overall pick by the Chiefs in 2017. He sat behind Alex Smith as a rookie and then in his second year (first as a starter), he led the league with 50 touchdown passes and won league MVP, just like Marino. The big difference between the men, though, is that Mahomes already has won a Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the big championship ring eluded Marino throughout his career.

In case it wasn’t clear already, Mahomes is on a Hall of Fame track.