Patrick Mahomes impressed by Justyn Ross’ insane one-handed catch at OTAs

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have gotten themselves a good one.

Chiefs rookie wide receiver Justyn Ross went viral for a ridiculous one-handed catch during OTAs on Wednesday. Ross reeled in the ball by the sideline and managed to get both feet inbounds too. Take a look.

Ross’ catch even impressed Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, who said what was most impressive was Ross acting like it was just business as usual.

Craziest part about this was dude acted like this was normal after he caught it…@_jross8 https://t.co/KuJ4a8DEPu — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 25, 2022

The ex-Clemson star Ross went undrafted this year after injury concerns tanked his draft stock. But he landed a contract with the Chiefs, who are looking for help at receiver after the Tyreek Hill’s departure this offseason.

You obviously cannot get too ahead of yourself over one great catch at OTAs. But these are the same types of breathtaking plays that the 22-year-old Ross has made before on some of the game’s biggest stages as well.