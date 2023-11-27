 Skip to main content
Patriots player contradicts Bill Belichick about QB situation

November 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Bill Belichick on the sideline

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are enduring a rough season, and they don’t appear to be on the same page. Just look at what Hunter Henry said after the Pats lost 10-7 to the New York Giants as an example.

The Patriots started Mac Jones in the game but ended up making a quarterback switch to Bailey Zappe midway through the defeat. It didn’t matter who was taking snaps for New England; the offense could hardly move the ball with either player at QB.

Hunter Henry, who has 30 catches for 298 yards and 3 touchdowns on the season, was not even targeted in the game. After the team’s loss to the Giants, Henry said that he only found out the day of the game that Jones would be starting at quarterback.

“I think it was today (pause) when we went out,” Henry said of when he found out that Jones would start.

That appears to contradict what Bill Belichick said.

The Patriots head coach had said he told the team that Jones would be starting sometime during the week, prior to when they traveled to East Rutherford, N.J. for the game at MetLife Stadium.

“I can’t remember. Sometime during the week,” Belichick said, via NESN’s Zack Cox.

The Patriots do not seem to be on the same page in any regard.

New England is now 2-9 and has lost four in a row. They have the worst record in the AFC.

