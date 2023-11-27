Patriots player contradicts Bill Belichick about QB situation

The New England Patriots are enduring a rough season, and they don’t appear to be on the same page. Just look at what Hunter Henry said after the Pats lost 10-7 to the New York Giants as an example.

The Patriots started Mac Jones in the game but ended up making a quarterback switch to Bailey Zappe midway through the defeat. It didn’t matter who was taking snaps for New England; the offense could hardly move the ball with either player at QB.

Hunter Henry, who has 30 catches for 298 yards and 3 touchdowns on the season, was not even targeted in the game. After the team’s loss to the Giants, Henry said that he only found out the day of the game that Jones would be starting at quarterback.

“I think it was today (pause) when we went out,” Henry said of when he found out that Jones would start.

"I think it was today (pause) when we went out." – Hunter Henry on when he found out who was the starting QB. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 26, 2023

That appears to contradict what Bill Belichick said.

The Patriots head coach had said he told the team that Jones would be starting sometime during the week, prior to when they traveled to East Rutherford, N.J. for the game at MetLife Stadium.

“I can’t remember. Sometime during the week,” Belichick said, via NESN’s Zack Cox.

Bill Belichick said he thought Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both deserved to play. Asked when he informed players who would start, Belichick replied: “I can’t remember. Sometime during the week.” Said it was before the Patriots traveled to NJ. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 26, 2023

The Patriots do not seem to be on the same page in any regard.

New England is now 2-9 and has lost four in a row. They have the worst record in the AFC.