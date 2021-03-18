How Patriots showed their shrewdness with Kyle Van Noy

The New England Patriots were up to their usual shrewdness when it came to Kyle Van Noy.

Van Noy on Wednesday shared that he had signed to return to New England.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old played with the Patriots from 2016-2019 before leaving to sign with Miami last offseason. He got a four-year, $51 million contract from the Dolphins but he was cut quickly since they were dissatisfied with his play.

So what’s so impressive about the Patriots? They learned last week that they received a compensatory pick for losing Van Noy in free agency. So New England effectively loaned Van Noy to Miami for a season in return for a fourth-round pick, and now they get him back. That’s impressive.

The big question now is whether Bill Belichick is able to tap into the type of play he saw from Van Noy earlier in the linebacker’s career.