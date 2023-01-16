Report names 1 clear frontrunner for Patriots’ OC job

The New England Patriots appear committed to hiring an actual offensive coordinator this offseason, and one name appears to be in the lead for the position.

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is the Patriots’ “primary target” for the position, according to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston. The entire organization is in agreement that O’Brien would be the best fit for the role, and “it would be an upset” if he does not ultimately land the position.

The Patriots’ comfort with O’Brien stems from his time on the team’s staff from 2007 to 2011. While he got to Alabama after quarterback Mac Jones, O’Brien will also be familiar with the environment the current Patriots quarterback worked under in college.

Bill Belichick’s decision to turn the offensive coordinator role into something of a collaborative position simply did not pay off in 2022. It is no wonder that prominent voices in the organization are pushing for O’Brien, and Belichick seems to be on board with that.