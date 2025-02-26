Patriots give defensive player permission to seek trade

Larry Brown Sports

The New England Patriots have given permission to one of their players to seek a trade.

The Patriots are allowing defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to seek a trade, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. Rapoport says that Godchaux has already received interest from some teams. The report also notes that Godchaux is no longer a fit in New England due to a change in defensive schemes.

The Patriots had signed Godchaux during free agency in 2021. The 30-year-old was a 5th-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2017, and he played with Miami from 2017-2020. He signed with the Patriots four years ago and has played with them ever since, starting in all but one and never missing a game.

Godchaux has had 250 tackles and 2.5 sacks over his Patriots career. He has 67 tackles last season.

Godchaux is on a 2-year, $18 million extension he signed with the Patriots last summer. He is set to make $4 million in base salary and he has an $8.33 million cap hit for 2025.

Godchaux is more of a run stopper in the middle of the defense. New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel might prefer four-down linemen in his defensive scheme.

