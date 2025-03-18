Patriots sign former 1st-round pick

The New England Patriots made a move on Tuesday to beef up their offensive line.

Veteran center Garrett Bradbury has agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots that is worth up to $12 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bradbury spent the first six seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him in the first round in 2019. The former NC State star started 88 games in Minnesota, including all 17 last season.

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56) on the sidelines before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots last week released longtime starting center David Andrews, whom many expect to retire. Bradbury should have an opportunity to immediately step into a starting role in New England.

Offensive line play was a big issue for the Patriots last season. They have the No. 4 overall pick in the draft and could target an offensive tackle, but Bradbury should give them a reliable option on the interior of their line.

The Patriots were extremely active at the start of free agency last week. They made several moves to bolster their defense, headlined by signing defensive lineman Milton Williams. Their offense still needs a lot of work, however.

If the Pats want to put Drake Maye in a position to make a big second-year leap under new head coach Mike Vrabel, they need to surround the quarterback with more talent. They could make a big move early in the draft to do just that.