Patriots experimenting with 2 different playcallers

August 11, 2022
by Larry Brown
Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots took a major gamble with their coaching staff this offseason, and their experimentation is continuing during the preseason.

The Pats lost offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders. But they didn’t replace him with a proper offensive coordinator. Instead, they have Matt Patricia and Joe Judge looking to split the role even though neither have offensive coordinator experience.

On the first drive of the Patriots’ preseason game on Thursday against the New York Giants, Patricia called the plays.

Later when Bailey Zappe came in to play quarterback, Joe Judge called the plays.

Formally, Patricia is listed as New England’s senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Judge is listed as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked after the game about the situation. He said he thought it would be a good opportunity to test it out.

Belichick also indicated that his team is going through a process even with their playcalling. Maybe Belichick wants to see who gets the better results.

Keep in mind that this experimenting seems to be going hand-in-hand with reports of the Patriots’ offense struggling during training camp.

