Patriots experimenting with 2 different playcallers

The New England Patriots took a major gamble with their coaching staff this offseason, and their experimentation is continuing during the preseason.

The Pats lost offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders. But they didn’t replace him with a proper offensive coordinator. Instead, they have Matt Patricia and Joe Judge looking to split the role even though neither have offensive coordinator experience.

On the first drive of the Patriots’ preseason game on Thursday against the New York Giants, Patricia called the plays.

On the first drive, Matt Patricia called the offensive plays. During this time when the defense is on the field, Patricia huddles with the OL, and Joe Judge is with the QBs. A snapshot of how the Patriots are divvying up the coaching duties. https://t.co/BJqEfK3ou8 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 11, 2022

Later when Bailey Zappe came in to play quarterback, Joe Judge called the plays.

With Bailey Zappe in the game at QB, Joe Judge now appears to be calling the plays, with Matt Patricia taking a step back along the sideline. https://t.co/doy6lm47te — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 11, 2022

Formally, Patricia is listed as New England’s senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Judge is listed as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked after the game about the situation. He said he thought it would be a good opportunity to test it out.

Belichick on the shared play-calling duties for the offense tonight: “Thought it would be a good opportunity to do that.” Have you decided on a play-caller? “We’re going through a process.” — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 12, 2022

Belichick also indicated that his team is going through a process even with their playcalling. Maybe Belichick wants to see who gets the better results.

Keep in mind that this experimenting seems to be going hand-in-hand with reports of the Patriots’ offense struggling during training camp.